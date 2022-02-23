AUGRES — The Hale boys basketball team wasn’t able to get much going in its North Star League Little Dipper game at AuGres on Friday. The Eagles dropped the contest to the Wolverines, 68-27.
The Wolverines had Parker Nelson cause all sorts of trouble, getting 23 points, 13 rebounds, seven steals and four blocks, Mason VanSickle had 15 points and Casey Boensch had 11 points and four steals.
“We shot the ball pretty well in the first half and played with great effort,” AuGres head coach Gordie Ostrander said. “Credit to the boys for staying focused. We had a big win at Posen (earlier in the week) and that effort carried over to our game with Hale.”
Hale head coach Andy Katterman did not provide stats.
On Tuesday, Feb. 15 Hale lost a NSL Little Dipper contest in Atlanta, 51-48. Further details were not reported for this contest either.
Hale (2-14 overall, 1-7 NSL Little Dipper) hosted Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, stays at home to play Atlanta on Friday and wraps up the regular season on March 3 at home against Fairview.