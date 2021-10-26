OSCODA – The Oscoda soccer team opened up the post-season with an impressive 6-0 victory over Roscommon at home on Tuesday, Oct. 19. The Owls had topped the Bucks just 2-0 earlier in the year, but managed three goals and two assists from Michael Wrona as they picked up the win, that at the time put them in the district championship.
“We had quite a bit of time to prepare for Roscommon and had seen them earlier in the year and I had nine seniors that came out that played like seniors, with lots of experience,” head coach Don Axline said. “They had some COVID issues of their own, so they were limited numbers and it turned out to be a one-sided game.”
Justin Travis, Jayden Conly and Andrew Benton had the squad’s other goals while Shane Nowiski, Michael Stepp and Aaron Ellis had one assist each.
Johnathan Heisner made five saves in goal to get the shutout, while the defense was led by Wrona with there steals and three intercepts, Chris Cummings had two steals and three intercepts and Lewis Axline had two steals and three intercepts.
Oscoda expected host eighth ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian on Saturday for the district championship. That contest was cancelled that morning however, due to issues with COVID-19 on the team.
“We had a steep hill to climb and we knew that going into the contest, but we had really been doing a lot at practice to prepare for them,” Axline said. “We expected to be in the game until we got hit with the COVID issue that we are dealing with right now. We have been lucky with that all year, we had one or two here or there but not a ton and then it just happened to hit and hit at the end of the year when we are in a district final and not able to compete because of it.”
Oscoda finishes the season 16-3 overall.
“Outstanding year, anytime you can win 16 contests in a year you can’t complain,” Axline said. “We had a number of kids perform at a fairly high level, and being the situation that we live in the COVID era and always have that in the back burner it was quite amazing. We are looking forward to the team to come back next year, we had lots of juniors and lots of sophomores that will progress over the summer.”