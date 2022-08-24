IOSCO COUNTY — If you are a fan of high school football, you’ve been waiting for this week to arrive for a long time. The season officially kicks off this week, with the first games of the season being played Thursday and Friday. All four Iosco County teams are hoping for a week one victory that could set the tone for the rest of the year.
Oscoda (6-3 last year) at Houghton Lake (2-7 last year) Thursday
After coming up short of a playoff berth last year, despite having six wins, the Owls are out to prove they belong in the post-season this fall. They’ll begin that quest on Thursday, when they heads to Houghton Lake. Oscoda won last year’s meeting 36-19, but the Bobcats have always put up a fight in the team’s annual meeting since 2018.
“Houghton Lake has been a real good challenge for us over the course of the last few years,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “Every game has been a great game and we expect it to be a great game and challenge for us again.”
Oscoda opens up the season with four straight road games, so a win this week could really give it a shot in the arm as it stares at two hour-plus bus trips the following three contests.
“I think coming out in week one and showing everyone that we are here to play and this is a program that will travel well is important,” Whitley said. “Getting a win on the road in week one is huge and will help us get focused on week two when we travel up to Glen Lake. We want to come out of the gates fast and play hard and compete.”
Tawas Area (0-8 last year) at St. Ignace (2-7 last year) Friday
Perhaps no team in the area is starved for a win as much as Tawas is Friday. The Braves enter the contest with the second longest losing streak in program history at 15 games. Tawas fully believes it has a chance to not only win this contest, but turn the team’s fortunes around under new head coach Zack Blanchard though.
“It would be a huge relief,” Blanchard said of a possible win. “They want to be successful, and I have laid out a plan for them. They just know that all they have to do is come in with that lumberman’s mentality and just keep chopping and good things will happen.”
And how does that long sought after win happen?
“I feel like we have to go up there and execute and really fire on the ball and maintain our blocks and do what we do,” Blanchard said. “Really, we just have to go up there with a good attitude, the same way we go to practice every day and just really focus on each rep, each play and do what they’re supposed to do and if we do that, everything will take care of itself.”
Hale (4-5 last year) hosts Posen (1-8) Friday
In what was quite the memorable match-up last fall, Hale topped Posen on a last-second touchdown pass 32-28. The Eagles and Vikings always seemingly play close contests, and things could similarly be tight in the season opener this year.
“We don’t know much about them,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “We haven’t had any film on them yet, but we should get some (this week). I expect it to be a competitive game.”
Bernard also admits that a good showing in week one could go a long ways for his team.
“We want to get off to a good start, that sets the tone for the season,” he said. “It kind of sets the tone not only for the football season, but for the whole school so we are hoping to have some success and get the whole school year started right.”
Whittemore-Prescott (3-6 last year) hosts Hillman (7-4 last year) Friday
W-P certainly has a tough match-up in week one with Hillman. The Tigers have made the playoffs every year since 2006, including last year when it won a first round game over Mio.
“Hillman is a very tough challenge week one,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “They have quite the winning tradition and they are always very well coached and have very athletic and skilled kids.”
The Cardinals lost last year’s contest against Hillman 36-14, but Murphy is hoping his team remembers what it learned from that setback.
“I think we learned that you have to bring it for four quarters if you want to beat them,” he said. “A week one win would get the ball rolling in the right direction and I think it will give this young group of starters I have a confidence boost for sure.”