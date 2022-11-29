WHITTEMORE — Ryan Lomason, a 1999 Whittemore-Prescott graduate, pretty much saw the boys’ basketball program at its pinnacle. His senior year the Cardinals won a district championship in convincing fashion. They came within an eyelash of winning a regional championship too, but lost a painful game to Charlevoix 77-75. Lomason, who was play-making point guard on that team will hope those glory days can come again, as he was just recently named the program’s varsity head coach.
“I’m excited, that’s for sure,” he said. “It just doesn’t seem like it is real yet because we haven’t gotten into the swing of anything yet, we’ve only practiced three times so far. It is still kind of all just sinking in.”
He hasn’t exactly had much time to get his feet on the ground. Lomason was hired about two weeks before the start of practice and with games beginning next week, he will have to learn about his squad pretty quickly.
“That is going to be the challenging part, I don’t really know the boys so I don’t have much to go on with them,” he said. “I am trying to get as much information as quick as I can to figure out what I am going to do. It is going to be a work in progress for sure, but they all seem eager to and want to learn and get better so that helps out.”
The Cardinals went 1-19 last year and 1-13 the year before; though they still aren’t too far off from back-to-back district championships in 2017 and 2018. Throw in the fact that Lomason was a part of some vastly successful football, basketball and baseball teams at W-P, he can see it happening again.
“That is my goal, to get that attitude back, to have a little bit of fire and get that winning mindset back,” he said. “They didn’t win a lot of games last year, so we just want to get better every week and hopefully get more than single digit wins. They are eager to do better then that, that is something I am going to push hard for; to help them succeed in that.”
When Lomason played, the Cardinals were known for an up-tempo style of play. He would love to see that come back as well.
“Right now we have 14 kids, so it seems like we have (enough for it),” he said. “I like up-tempo, that is what I grew up doing and that is where my mindset it; wear the other team out and get them tired and make mistakes by putting pressure on them and going fast. That is the game plan right now but if that is not the way it works out then we will change that, but that is what I am looking for.”
W-P opens the season up at Posen on Tuesday. It will mark a fresh start for a program that was in need of it after back-to-back one win seasons.
“I don’t even know what they did last year, I didn’t make any games,” Lomason said. “We are just starting fresh. We are trying to bring in a good attitude and work to build the program back up and get it to where the kids enjoy it again.” If we can work hard we can accomplish some things.”