OSCODA – Through the first half of its North Star League Big Dipper game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Oscoda’s boys basketball team was right in the mix with Alcona. The visiting Tigers turned up the defensive pressure in the second half though, and the Owls could only net five points in the final two frames, leading to a 55-25 setback.
Alcona took an 8-4 lead early in the first quarter, but Oscoda received threes by Gage Woodward and Michael Myles, helping tie things up at 10-apiece after one.
The Tigers started the second quarter on a 10-2 run to lead 20-12. Myles knocked down back-to-back threes to trim things to 20-18. Alcona answered with a three of its own to make it 23-18. That trey was the start of an 8-2 run to end the half, giving them a 28-20 lead at the break.
A Blake Mallak hoop kept the Owls down 30-22, but they could only add one point the rest of the quarter, allowing Alcona to pull away to a 40-23 advantage entering the fourth.
Myles finished with 11 points and hit three treys on the night. Mallak was able to score seven points, Woodward hit for three and Connor McNichol and Thad Spragg chipped in with two points apiece.
Oscoda (5-8 overall, 3-5 NSL Big Dipper) played at rival Tawas Area on Monday, hosts Atlanta today (Wednesday), plays up at Rogers City on Friday and makes the trip over to Houghton Lake on Tuesday.