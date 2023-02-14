CONTESTED JUMPER

CONTESTED JUMPER – Oscoda’s Michael Myles knocks down a contested jumper during last week’s home loss to Alcona.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA – Through the first half of its North Star League Big Dipper game on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Oscoda’s boys basketball team was right in the mix with Alcona. The visiting Tigers turned up the defensive pressure in the second half though, and the Owls could only net five points in the final two frames, leading to a 55-25 setback.

Alcona took an 8-4 lead early in the first quarter, but Oscoda received threes by Gage Woodward and Michael Myles, helping tie things up at 10-apiece after one.

