TAWAS CITY — A fantastic junior season on the golf course for Tawas Area’s Alex Kaems was recognized by the Michigan Interscholastic Golf Coaches Association recently. Kaems was named by the group to the Division 3 all-state team.
“Alex is the absolute foundation of our program,” Tawas golf head coach Paul Vainer said. “Our team cut nearly 80 strokes from this year’s regional score verses last year’s. He is our leader, our top scorer in every one of our events and our number one advocate and recruiter.”
He averaged a nine hole score of 39.42 and hit an average of 78.67 for his 18 hole average, all while hitting the links at some of the most challenging courses in the state.
Kaems won four 18-hole tournaments and finished second or third in three others. He also won two nine-hole competitions, giving him six wins on the year and nine top three finishes.
“With Alex and the rest of the team coming back for the 2023 season, I can’t wait for next year,” Vainer said.