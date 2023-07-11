RAFFLE PRIZE

RAFFLE PRIZE – Jessica Sorenson is pictured here outside of Nordic Sports in East Tawas, which she owns with her husband, Shaun Sorenson. The pair will be participating in USG’s Free Fishing Day on July 15, and the Old Town canoe which Jessica is showcasing – in the middle of the display above – will be raffled off during the event.

 Courtesy photo

ALABASTER Twp. – Those from USG are reminding the public to come out and join them at the retired quarry ponds in Alabaster Township, for the annual Free Fishing Day that the company is hosting this weekend.

As reported, the 2023 occasion will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, July 15. To reach the event site on the USG property, take Gypsum Road west off of US-23, turn south on Rempert Road and follow the signs to the parking area.

Tags