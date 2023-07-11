ALABASTER Twp. – Those from USG are reminding the public to come out and join them at the retired quarry ponds in Alabaster Township, for the annual Free Fishing Day that the company is hosting this weekend.
As reported, the 2023 occasion will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, July 15. To reach the event site on the USG property, take Gypsum Road west off of US-23, turn south on Rempert Road and follow the signs to the parking area.
The opportunities that will be on hand for guests – to enjoy food, reel in some fish and take part in a day of fun for the whole family – will all be available at no cost, and open to anyone wanting to attend.
With Nordic Sports of East Tawas serving as a special event guest for this year’s Free Fishing Day, participants will have a chance to score some considerable prizes, as well, also free of charge.
As noted in last week’s publication, Nordic Sports has supplied outdoor equipment and clothing in the area since 1976. The company was recently purchased by Shaun and Jessica Sorenson who, in addition to bringing limited gifts for the children during the fishing event, will also raffle off two, $50 gift cards this Saturday.
Event organizers have since added that a brand new, Old Town canoe from Nordic Sports, valued at $1,000, will also be raffled off.
Free Fishing Day goers are encouraged to arrive early and register for the gift cards at the Nordic Sports table that will be set up, as well as register for their shot at the canoe, from the USG table.
“We love opening up the property for this day,” USG Alabaster Manager Jon Blazic stated recently. “Fishing and outdoor recreation are a big part of the local culture in this region, and our neighbors and visitors appreciate the opportunity to visit USG’s property, see how we manage the land and explore the fishing in the lakes.”
Again, all fishing at the retired quarry ponds is shore-based and USG will have many areas cleared to accommodate anglers of every mobility level. Also, because the lakes are on private property, participants are not required to have a fishing license for this event.
The fish in USG’s lakes are naturally occurring. In order to protect game species, the company requests that all bass and pike be released, but notes that panfish are okay to keep.
USG staff will be available during the outing, assisting anglers and providing limited fishing tackle, as well as bug spray and sunscreen for visitors.
USG, which has operated in Alabaster Township since 1902, is working to open its next quarry this year. Construction began recently on the Avery Quarry, which has been named to honor longtime company president and Michigan native Sewell Avery. To learn more, visit www.USGalabaster.com.