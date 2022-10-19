TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area volleyball team hosted its annual home invitational on Saturday. The Lady Braves had an early injury derail things a bit, as they struggled through the day with a 1-3-1 record.

“As has been the story this season, we lost a starter due to an injury in the first set of the first match of the day,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “We really struggled to put together strong games after that.”

