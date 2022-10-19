TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area volleyball team hosted its annual home invitational on Saturday. The Lady Braves had an early injury derail things a bit, as they struggled through the day with a 1-3-1 record.
“As has been the story this season, we lost a starter due to an injury in the first set of the first match of the day,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “We really struggled to put together strong games after that.”
Tawas lost to Mio in the opener 25-14 and 25-15, then split with Hillman 23-25 and 25-22. The Braves next defeated Hale 25-14 and 25-19, but lost to Ogemaw Heights 25-14 and 25-20 and came up short against Midland Calvary Baptist 25-14 and 25-15.
“We played really strong against Hillman and split with them which was great having lost to them in straight sets earlier this year,” Elowsky said. “There were some highlights on the day. Both Bethany Sides and Emma Koroly had outstanding days on the outside combining for 30 kills. It was really great to see both girls hit that well. Their consistency is really improving and that will be important moving on in the next few weeks.”
The coach pointed out some other high points after what was a long day of volleyball.
“Marisol Klinger had a great day setting for us leading the team in assists and making some really great plays at the net both in blocking and in attacks, “Elowsky said. “Elise Klinger and Addy Otremba led the team in blocks. This is a component that is really important for our team and Elise and Addy move so well together in those blocks. Elise also covers our middle very well so our front row defense is really coming together. Addy also showed that she can hit out of the opposite which adds another dimension to our offense.”
On Thursday, the Lady Braves played at Ogemaw Heights, where they suffered a straight sets loss, 25-20, 25-17 and 25-22.
“The team played better as the night went on,” Elowsky said. “We are starting to flow in the lineup much better. Elise Klinger had a great day in the middle leading the team in kills and blocks. She also had a very strong showing in the back row playing some great defense. Sophie Morand also played very well leading the team in both assists and aces. Sophie has a really nice serve that moves in the air and when it is on it is very hard to return.”
Tawas returns to action on Saturday at a tournament in Pinconning and hosts Hillman on Tuesday.
“Moving forward in the next week we really need to get all of our players healthy and on the court,” Elowsky said. “We have a tough tournament coming up at Pinconning so we will work hard this week on our offense.”
Hale was also at the tournament, going 0-5 on the day.
“We struggled with a new rotation, but the girls played well during most of the games, although we went (winless) for the day,” head coach Toni Nieman said. “We had a hard time getting our hits to fall. I was looking at the day as great practice for our new rotation.”
Erica Bernard led the team with 14 kills, Ali Beebe had 12 kills and Dalaney Kimmerer had 25 assists. Chloe Bernard and Beebe also had five digs apiece. Arianna Koepke had 20 points and three aces and Kimmerer had 14 points and five aces.
On Thursday, Hale played a North Star League Little Dipper contest in AuGres, dropping this one 25-18, 22-25, 25-22 and 25-13.
“The girls struggled all night with having an off-playing night,” Nieman said.
Leading the attack as E. Bernard with three kills and Kimmerer and Koepke had two kills apiece. C. Bernard and Laken Caverly had two digs apiece. Kaitlyn Hollis had 15 points and three aces and Beebe had six points and two aces.
On Tuesday, Oct. 11 Hale won a home NSL Little Dipper game over Fairview, 25-17, 25-11 and 25-13.
Beebe had 10 kills to lead the attack, Hollis and Kimmerer had four kills each and Kimmerer also had 19 assists. Hollis also had 17 points and Kimmerer served up 15 points.
Hale hosted Posen on Tuesday, heads up to Hillman on Thursday and returns home to take on Wolverine on Tuesday.