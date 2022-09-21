CONCERNS

CONCERNS — Hale football players are seen in between plays during a recent home game. The Eagles have opted to not play this week's home game against 10th ranked Rogers City, according to school administration, citing lack of players and injury concerns.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

HALE — After showing up with just 10 players dressed for their 8-man football game in a loss at Mio last week, Hale announced Monday evening that it would not be playing their week five home game against 10th ranked Rogers City this week. That contest, scheduled for Friday, will now count as a forfeit loss, unless the Hurons find a game to replace it.

“We just don’t have the numbers to play,” Hale co-athletic director Ryan Parkinson said. “To ask the kids to play every down week-in and week-out, especially when six of those are underclassmen, it just doesn’t make good sense.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos