HALE — After showing up with just 10 players dressed for their 8-man football game in a loss at Mio last week, Hale announced Monday evening that it would not be playing their week five home game against 10th ranked Rogers City this week. That contest, scheduled for Friday, will now count as a forfeit loss, unless the Hurons find a game to replace it.
“We just don’t have the numbers to play,” Hale co-athletic director Ryan Parkinson said. “To ask the kids to play every down week-in and week-out, especially when six of those are underclassmen, it just doesn’t make good sense.”
The Eagles suited up three freshmen, three sophomores, one junior and three seniors for their 60-10 loss at Mio.
“If we had known we were only going to dress 10 before Friday, we probably would have let Mio know we couldn’t play,” Parkinson said. “We just found out too late.”
Hale is scheduled to play at Hillman on Sept. 30, and as of now, expects to play in that contest and the rest of the season. They wrap up the year with the Charlton Heston Academy in week seven, AuGres in week eight and Atlanta in week nine.
“We have a couple kids coming out of concussion protocol and a couple other kids that we might be able to get back by next week,” Parkinson said. “At the numbers we are at, if you can add four bodies to your player count, that is significant. We haven’t pulled the plug on the season at this point and we are not taking anything away from the 10 guys that played on Friday, they really played hard; but at some point, you are just asking for injuries if you are subjecting these younger guys to the same thing week after week.”
The Eagles won the first two playoff games in program history in 2020, and had a solid 4-5 record last year as well. Hale, which has just 89 students in the high school, has struggled through its first four games this year however, with losses to Posen, Alcona, Whittemore-Prescott and Mio. Alcona at 227 students and W-P at 224 students are both above the 215 student count set by the MHSAA to be playoff eligible in 8-man play. Rogers City has 179 students in their high school and has 10 seniors on their roster.
First year head coach Doug Bernard agrees that not playing this week was the best decision.
“We just have low numbers, and when you have three injuries this is what happens,” Bernard said. “We will finish (the season) out, we have a number of players that are injured that will be back for the Hillman game. We get those kids healthy, we should be good to go. Nothing was for sure (this week) and we wanted to let Rogers City know by Monday to be fair to them, so if they can pick up another game, that is good for them.”
The Hurons enter this week 4-0, and one of the top teams in the North Star League. The quality of the opponent had nothing to do with decision, according to Parkinson.
“I don’t know if we would have played anyone this week,” he said.
Hale’s first season of 8-man football was back in 2015. Since that time, every North Star League team has opted for 8-man play as well, except for Oscoda. The school admits that situations like this draws into question the viability of playing NSL Big Dipper schools (Alcona, W-P, Rogers City, Mio, Charlton Heston) long term.
“I don’t think that this is the start of that conversation, we were already having that conversation on some of the Big Dipper games based on where our program is from the seventh grade up,” Parkinson said. “It is just a tough situation numbers wise. Whether it was the weakest game on our schedule or not, we would have still been having the same conversations this week.”