FAIRVIEW — It always helps to get off to a fast start. The Hale girls basketball team did just that on Tuesday, Jan. 25, when it controlled things early in their North Star League Little Dipper game in Fairview; eventually playing their way to a 44-20 victory.
“I think that might be the best start we’ve had to a game all year,” head coach Ryan Parkinson said. “We were able to apply a little bit of pressure and got a couple easy run outs early and knocked down a three early. I thought we were pretty good early on and that was good to see. We kind of needed that, playing back-to-back (nights).”
Dalaney Kimmerer helped get things going, as she had a pair of steals that each led to a fast-break hoop for a quick 4-0 lead.
Abby Parkinson followed that with a three pointer to make it 7-0 and a transition basket by Erica Bernard made it 9-2.
Parkinson hit a pair of free throws to push the lead to 11-4, and she also closed out the frame with a steal and mid-range pull-up to make it 13-4.
In the second, Kimmerer had four more points, helping the Eagles to a 21-6 lead at the break, and they continued to control things after the third, with a 30-20 margin.
“We didn’t really shoot the ball very well, but we did everything else really well,” Parkinson said. “We took care of the ball decently well and just kept attacking and I think that was the biggest difference for us really.”
Parkinson finished with 18 points, seven rebounds, seven steals, three blocks and two assists, Kimmerer was good for 10 points, seven steals, five assists and four rebounds, Bernard had seven points and a career high 16 rebounds, Bailey Hewitt had six points and three rebounds and Felicity Hicks had three points.
On Monday, Jan. 24 the Eagles topped visiting Charlton Heston Academy in a non-league game, 63-18. The win snapped what had been a seven game losing streak coming in.
“It was great to get back in the win column,” Parkinson said. “We played much more aggressive and it paid off in getting us some easy baskets. We got up the court and moved the ball better.”
In the first, Parkinson had five and Kimmerer netted four as it was a 9-3 lead after one. Eight more by Kimmerer and seven more by Parkinson helped make it 27-8 at the half, and the Eagles held a 44-11 advantage entering the fourth.
Parkinson finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, eight steals, six assists and one block, Kimmerer added 16 points, six steals and three assists, Hicks chipped in with nine points and four steals, Bernard was good for five points and six rebounds, Aurora Brito added two points and six rebounds and Laken Caverly added netted point. Hewitt also tracked down seven rebounds.
“We got a great all-around game from Abby, she did a great job getting herself shots while still getting others easy baskets,” Parkinson said. “Dalaney did a good job finishing at the rim and it has been great to get her scoring for us the past couple of weeks. Felicity Hicks did a good job on both ends of the floor for us. Bailey and Aurora were great rebounding for us. It was a good team win. We worked on some things that we hope we can use more later this season.”
Hale (3-7 overall, 1-2 NSL Big Dipper) heads to Hillman on Thursday plays up at Posen on Monday.