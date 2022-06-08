AUGRES — The Hale baseball team took on AuGres in a Division 4 district semi-final game at Whittemore-Prescott on Saturday. The Eagles struggled to get much going however, as they lost that contest 10-0 in five innings.
In the top of the first inning, with two outs Brandon Maddox was able to reach base on an infield single, but he was unable to come around to score when the next batter was retired on a ground out.
The Wolverines scored three unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning, getting aided by a pair of Hale defensive errors.
AuGres added two more unearned runs in the bottom of the third inning to lead 5-0 and ended the game via mercy with a five run frame in the fifth.
In the top of the fourth inning, Maddox led things off with a double to right field, but he was retired at third base on a fielders’ choice a batter later and the Eagle scoring threat never blossomed from there.
Hale starter Gage Kangas went four and two-third innings and gave up 10 runs, five earned on five hits, eight strikeouts and six walks. Maddox also pitched in relief but was unable to pitch out of a late jam before the game ended.
Maddox led the offense with a double and a single and Nate Hall also singled.
Hale also hosted the Charlton Heston Academy on Tuesday, May 31 for its regular season finale. The Eagles won both contests, however details were not reported.
Hale wraps up the season 8-15 overall.