LINCOLN — The Hale softball team played up at Alcona on Thursday, for a pair of North Star League crossover contests. The Lady Eagles came up short on both sides of the doubleheader though, 17-1 and 17-2.
“Both games we struggled defensively and couldn’t produce much offensively,” head coach Mackenzie Rinn said. “We have a lot of work on defensively to limit physical and mental errors and there is room for improvement offensively, but I’m pleased with our progress at the plate.”
In game one, Erica Bernard took the loss in the circle, while Ali Beebe had a double and scored the team’s lone run.
Bernard also had a single.
In game two, Dalaney Kimmmerer took the loss, getting three strikeouts. Bernard also pitched in relief.
Aurora Brito, Lilly Vliet, Brooke Sheldon and Beebe all had hits in this one.
On Monday, April 25 Hale played at Mio in another NSL crossover, and came up short in these 15-4 and 20-7.
Bernard struck out eight batters in the opener.
For the offense, Bernard, Kimmerer, Sheldon and Bella Couts all had singles, with Sheldon getting one RBI.
“The team committed only three errors on the field and offensively were able to move the ball,” Rinn said.
In game two, Kimmerer took the loss with Bernard pitching in relief, striking out six batters.
Bernard and Kimmerer also had doubles in the game with Vliet getting a single.
“Although hits were fewer we were able to produce more runs than before with the runners we did have,” Rinn said. “We had a better night at the plate, but we have lots of work to do defensively.”
Hale (0-6 overall) was at the Posen Invitational on Saturday, hosted Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, plays at AuGres on Thursday, heads to the Lake Leelanau on Saturday and returns home to take on Atlanta on Monday.