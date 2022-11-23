VARSITY COACH

VARSITY COACH — Chase Blackmore, a 2012 Tawas Area graduate was recently named the varsity boys’ basketball coach at AuGres.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY — 2012 Tawas Area graduate Chase Blackmore has had a lifelong love for the game of basketball. Blackmore, now a physical education and health teacher in AuGres, will get to stay involved in the game, as he was recently hired as that school’s varsity boys’ basketball coach.

“Honestly, it feels so surreal,” Blackmore said. “I have been manifesting this position for awhile. I was hired as a teacher at AuGres this year, and to add the varsity head coach position was the icing on the cake.”

