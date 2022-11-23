VARSITY BASEBALL

VARSITY BASEBALL — Shane Plank, seen here while coaching this fall with the Tawas Ravens, was recently approved as the new Tawas Area varsity baseball coach.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY — Shane Plank has always just had a feeling that he was going to get into coaching. In recent years he has done just that, being involved in Tawas little league and as an assistant with the vastly successful Tawas Ravens football program. Now, Plank will get his chance at the high school level too, as he was recently hired as Tawas Area’s varsity baseball coach.

“I’m excited for the opportunity and looking forward to the start of the season,” Plank said. “Baseball has always been my passion. Growing up and throughout my playing days, I would always tell myself one day I’m going to be a coach. I love the competition and watching athletes on and off the field after putting in hard work.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos