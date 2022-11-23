TAWAS CITY — Shane Plank has always just had a feeling that he was going to get into coaching. In recent years he has done just that, being involved in Tawas little league and as an assistant with the vastly successful Tawas Ravens football program. Now, Plank will get his chance at the high school level too, as he was recently hired as Tawas Area’s varsity baseball coach.
“I’m excited for the opportunity and looking forward to the start of the season,” Plank said. “Baseball has always been my passion. Growing up and throughout my playing days, I would always tell myself one day I’m going to be a coach. I love the competition and watching athletes on and off the field after putting in hard work.”
Plank went to high school at St. Charles and went on to play college baseball for Mott Community College and Northwood University. The Braves have struggled on the field in recent years, as a difficult schedule and a drop in numbers have made things challenging for the program.
“I’d like for us to be competitive on the field, wherever we are playing,” Plank said. “(I want to) get overall numbers up, get more kids playing baseball.”
Tawas did not have a JV team last spring, which is something he hopes can change; assuming more players come out for the program.
“Since I don’t work in the school, I may be at a disadvantage trying to recruit players but I’m hoping to set up a meeting to make an initial contact,” he said. “I know a lot of the boys are playing basketball or hockey right now, but I’m still hoping to get them thinking about baseball. I know successful programs like Standish offer weekly optional weight training all winter long. I’d like to do something similar or start a drop in hitting league.”
The timing of his hiring should help too, as he has until practice begins in March to get things rolling.
“It helps in the fact that I can get myself acclimated to some of the logistical things,” Plank said. “I’m been good friends with the softball coach, Marcus Doan, and he has been offering advice from an organizational standpoint. Now that the softball field has been relocated, it adds a bit of excitement back to the ballpark and I hope both programs are able to support one another.”
Of course, none of that can happen if student athletes don’t come out for the team.
“I’ve really enjoyed coaching little league, but feel a bit worried about the dwindling numbers they have been experiencing,” Plank said. “You can’t just blame it on a statewide low participation trend; last year Standish and Oscoda experienced the highest little league numbers they’ve had in awhile. Kids just don’t want to play ball. Marcus and I are trying to come up with ways to get that to change, both of us serving on the little league board. We’ve been talking about running clinics prior to the start of little league to get kids some pre-season experience and an opportunity to learn from our varsity players.”