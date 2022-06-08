LINCOLN — The Hale softball team entered Saturday’s Division 4 district tournament in Alcona on a four game winning streak. The Lady Eagles couldn’t keep that winning streak going however, as host Alcona, which went on to win the district championship, downed the Lady Eagles 17-0 in the two’s semi-final contest.
Erica Bernard started the game pitching but left early on due to an injury. Eighth grader Ali Beebe came in from there to pitch most of the game.
Bernard also had the team’s lone hit in the contest.
“We struggled in the field keeping up with the hard hits Alcona was able to produce,” head coach Mackenzie Rinn said. “The district loss was a tough one but we have been focusing on limiting errors and we definitely accomplished that as we only committed two fielding errors on their 10 hits.”
On Tuesday, May 31 Hale hosted the Charlton Heston Academy in its regular season finale. The Eagles won both contests, 7-6 and 26-11.
In game one, Bernard had the win, as she gave up just two runs and managed to strike out three batters.
Callie Hicks had a double and two singles to lead the offense, Dalaney Kimmerer had two singles, Felicity Hicks doubled, Savannah Jones and Beebe had two singles each and Aurora Brito had one single.
The second game saw Beebe get the win, striking out two batters.
F. Hicks had three hits, Beebe had a double and two singles, Kimmerer, Abby Parkinson and Bernard had two hits apiece. Brito and Laken Caverly added one hit each.
On Friday, May 27 Hale was able to pick up two non-league home wins over Wolverine, 20-5 and 18-14.
In the opener, Beebe got the win in relief, as she pitched two innings and struck out three batters. Dalaney Kimmerer started the game in the circle, striking out two batters.
On offense, Kimmerer had an inside-the-park home run and a single, F. Hicks had two singles and Beebe had a double and a single.
In game two, Beebe was again the winner in relief. She pitched three and two-third innings and struck out seven batters. Parkinson pitched the first one and one-third innings and was able to strikeout four batters.
Bernard had a double and a single, C. Hicks tripled and with a base hit each was Caverly and Brito.
Hales finishes the season 5-20 overall.
“This is an incredibly young team with the majority of the players having at least two more years to grow and play,” Rinn said. “The community can expect to see continued growth out of these girls, just as they have shown this year. This season we had to work on the basic knowledge and understanding of the game, build up our confidence at the plate and focus on limiting fielding errors. With the basics under our belt, moving forward we can work on making snappier plays, while being more aggressive on the bases.”