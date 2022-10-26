WHITTEMORE — The Whittemore-Prescott volleyball team served as host to Mio on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals came up short in this North Star League Big Dipper contest in straight sets however, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20.
Belle Steinley led the attack with three kills and nine digs, Madison Kennedy had three kills, eight digs and one ace, Breanne Wanks had two kills, two aces, one block and two digs, Morgan Hawks added there kills, one block, one ace and 10 digs, Addison Ludwig added eight digs and four aces and Claire Blust had 11 assists, two kills, five digs and one ace.
On Tuesday, Oct. 18 W-P lost a NSL Big Dipper game at Rogers City, 25-8, 17-25, 25-15 and 25-21.
Steinley hit seven kills and added eight digs, Wanks had one kill, two aces and two digs, Hawks was good for two kills, three aces and five digs, Ludwig served up one ace and had four digs, Kennedy had two aces and 12 digs and Blust added 10 assists, four aces and 18 digs.
“In each game we had some really good rallies,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “I felt we covered the court especially well at Rogers city. Claire Blust had quite a few saves that kept us in the game. In both games hitting and service errors hurt us. It is something we really need to work on cleaning up.”
W-P wraps up the regular season on Saturday at the NSL Big Dipper tournament in Oscoda. The Cardinals begin play in Division 3 district play on Monday, against Alcona, in a match held at Tawas Area.