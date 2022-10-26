WHITTEMORE — The Whittemore-Prescott volleyball team served as host to Mio on Thursday. The Lady Cardinals came up short in this North Star League Big Dipper contest in straight sets however, 25-16, 25-18 and 25-20.

Belle Steinley led the attack with three kills and nine digs, Madison Kennedy had three kills, eight digs and one ace, Breanne Wanks had two kills, two aces, one block and two digs, Morgan Hawks added there kills, one block, one ace and 10 digs, Addison Ludwig added eight digs and four aces and Claire Blust had 11 assists, two kills, five digs and one ace.

