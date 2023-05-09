WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott, Oscoda and Hale all competed at the 10-team Fairview Invitational on Tuesday, May 2.
Fairview won both sides of the meet while W-P had its boys team take third and girls place fifth. Hale had its girls team come in fourth and boys place 10th and Oscoda saw its boys team place fifth and its girls team eighth.
For the W-P boys, Kameron Johnson was 12th in the 100, Aiden Massicotte was fourth in the 200 and Sam Vyner was fourth in the 800. Spencer Aldrich and Thomas Saunders were fourth and fifth in the 800, and Eli Murphy was also in the event, taking sixth.
In the 1,600, Aldrich was third and Saunders was seventh and Zakary Melkus was fifth in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles.
They had second place finishes in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays and were third in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
The shot put saw Zach Calleja place seventh and Alex Morgan in ninth, while the discus had Morgan place third, James Hall in ninth and Calleja in 11th. The long jump had Logan Aiello come in fifth and Johnson place eighth.
For the Lady Cardinals, London Crossley was 13th in the 100, Hannah Melrose was 10th in the 200, Gabby Murphy was third in the 400 and Gracie Murphy was third in the 800. Ella Green was sixth in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 300 hurdles. Their top relay was in the 4x400, which took second place.
In the shot put, Brooke Saunders was fifth and Shaelyn Vyner was 10th. Vyner and Saunders were fourth and 10th in the discus and Melrose was ninth in the long jump.
The Hale boys had Kenny Matthews place eighth in the 100, Kyle Losinski was ninth in the 400 and Liam Schalk-Smith was ninth in the 800. Sean Bernard was fifth in the 1,600, where Paxton Downing was also ninth. Downing wadded a fourth place finish in the 3,200 meter run.
Schalk-Smith was 10th in the discus and Matthews was seventh in the long jump.
The Lady Eagles had Rowan Hood win the 100 meter dash (13.6) ad 200 (29.5). Briannah Sunde was also 10th in the 100. Liz Wolanin was fifth in the 400, Kayla Wolanin and Chloe Bernard were fifth and ninth in the 800 and K. Wolanin and Bernard were eighth and 10th in the 1,600. As for the 3,200, K. Wolanin was fifth. Ellery Coleman was fifth in the 100 hurdles and the 4x100 relay was also second.
Hood was sixth in the shot put and Lindsay Durance was third in the discus and eighth in the shot put.
The Oscoda boys had Colin Stephan take sixth in the 200, Randy Eschenburg was third in the 400, Trevor Black was 11th in the 800, Axel Raybourn was 14th in the 1,600 and Daniel Helsel was seventh in the 3,200.
In the shot put, Patrick Boje was second and Michael Vega was 11th. Stephan was third in the high jump and the long jump had Eschenburg come in third and Raybourn place 11th.
The Lady Owls had Cali Janis come in ninth in the 100 and seventh in the 200. Thrynah Miller was eighth in the 400 and Stephanie Oakes was 10th in the 800. Kaitlynne Stephan was third in the 3,200.
Whitney Calderwood won the discus with a throw of 64’9” and she was also 13th in the shot put. Janis added a fifth place finish in the long jump.