WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott, Oscoda and Hale all competed at the 10-team Fairview Invitational on Tuesday, May 2.

Fairview won both sides of the meet while W-P had its boys team take third and girls place fifth. Hale had its girls team come in fourth and boys place 10th and Oscoda saw its boys team place fifth and its girls team eighth.

Tags