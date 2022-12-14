TAWAS CITY — Playing in the consolation game of the Petoskey tournament on Saturday, the Tawas Area boys basketball team was unable to find a win. The Braves lost to Division 1 school Brighton, 70-45, but still had a good showing considering the competition level.
“A lot of factors in this game, but again, the effort is there from our guys,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “Having one of our primary ball handlers out and two others banged up, coupled with playing our third game in four days to open the season definitely factored into the day. The guys still played hard and it was the second day that we ran into a hot shooting team. Brighton hit 13 threes during the game, and we didn’t shoot the ball very well. We did manage to get to the free throw line and convert 16-of-18, so that is promising, moving forward.”
Brighton led the contest 19-8 after the first quarter, 33-21 at the half and 54-31 entering the fourth.
The Braves were led in scoring by Vinnie Frank with 19 and Jake Look was able to hit the nets for 13 points.
On Friday, in the opening round of the tournament, Tawas lost to another Division 1 school, Grand Ledge, 69-55.
“We played a really nice game but ran into a really good and hot shooting team with Grand Ledge,” Kaems said. “Although their size (6’7” and 6’9”) was a load to deal with, I thought we did a great job keeping them off the boards on our defensive end. A few things go differently and we are right in that game until the very end. Overall, we were pleased with our play, but just ran into a nice team on the wrong night. The effort from our guys was great and can’t really ask for more.”
Grand Ledge hit nine three pointers in the first half, helping it to leads of 22-17 after the first and 44-31 at the break. Tawas was outscored 17-12 in the third, with the Braves getting a 12-8 edge in the final frame.
Tawas had a 17 point performance from Alex Kaems, Frank poured in 10 points and Ethan Hedglin was able to score 10.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7 Tawas opened up the season at Johannesburg-Lewiston and was able to pull away from the Cardinals as the night went on, claiming a 67-27 victory.
“We got off to a slow start offensively, but seemed to relax and settle in during the third quarter and played solid defensively,” Kaems said. “Did a nice job on the glass and really handled the ball well. Overall, a nice way to start the season.”
Tawas led just 12-8 after the first quarter, but pushed that gap to 25-14 at the half. The Braves drained six threes in the third to help them pull away to lead 49-17 entering the fourth.
Kaems finished with 19 points to lead the way in the win, Hedglin put in 18 points and Granite Barringer netted 12.
“A great first week of competition and we did some great things against top tier teams,” Kaems said. “Although we came out of the week with some injuries, the next two weeks are pretty light, and then we get Christmas break, so we have some time to heal.”
Tawas (1-2 overall) hosts Houghton Lake on Thursday and heads up to take on Alcona on Monday.