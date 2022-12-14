TAWAS CITY — Playing in the consolation game of the Petoskey tournament on Saturday, the Tawas Area boys basketball team was unable to find a win. The Braves lost to Division 1 school Brighton, 70-45, but still had a good showing considering the competition level.

“A lot of factors in this game, but again, the effort is there from our guys,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “Having one of our primary ball handlers out and two others banged up, coupled with playing our third game in four days to open the season definitely factored into the day. The guys still played hard and it was the second day that we ran into a hot shooting team. Brighton hit 13 threes during the game, and we didn’t shoot the ball very well. We did manage to get to the free throw line and convert 16-of-18, so that is promising, moving forward.”

