DETROIT — The Tawas Area girls’ basketball team had the opportunity to play at one of the best venues in the state on Friday. The Lady Braves took on Alpena at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, and though they lost the contest 52-27, they enjoyed their time playing on the same court as the Detroit Pistons.
“It was really a fun experience to be on the Pistons’ floor,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “We knew it would be a tough fight for us against Alpena, and it was but the girls fought hard and made a lot of improvement. We improve every time we play them and decrease the deficit each time. It is a process and the girls are really stepping up. I think that they had fun playing in such a big atmosphere and we really just wanted them to enjoy the whole experience.”