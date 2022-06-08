KENT CITY — The Tawas Area track and field team made the trip to the Division 3 state finals on Saturday, at Kent City. They had a good showing against some of the top athletes in the state.
Senior Addison Cota wrapped up her career with a fifth place finish in the 100 meter hurdles and a fourth place finish in the 300 hurdles. Her 100 hurdle time was 16.83 and her 300 hurdle time was 46.98, which broke her own school record.
Reese Cadorette had a busy day. She took 12th in the 100 meter dash on a time of 12.99, she was 12th in the 200 meter on a time of 26.73 and she was 14th in the 400 on a time of 1:01.70.
The Lady Braves also had the 4x400 relay team place 14th and time of 4:20.46. They had runs by Olivia Morand, Ava Busch, Aaliyah Cota and Addison Cota.
The boys’ also had their 4x200 relay team competing. They took 17th place in a time of 1:35.90, thanks to runs by Kyle Indreica, Brayden Heemer, Ethan Romzek and Luke Martin.
Hale also sent senior Zach Koepke to the Division 4 state finals, held in Hudsonville on Saturday. Koepke ran to a 22nd place finish in the 300 hurdles, and was able to clock a time of 43.71.