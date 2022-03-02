TAWAS CITY — Nearly half of the Tawas Area girls basketball teams’ games have been decided by eight points or less. The Lady Braves were on the winning end of just such a contest on Thursday, as they surged late for a 38-33 victory over Hillman in what was both team’s regular season finale.
“Another nailbiter,” head coach Amy Edwards said.
While it was certainly another close one, it was also arguably the team’s best victory of the season. The Lady Tigers came in having won eight of their last nine contests, including a win over Posen, a team ranked in the top-five at the time.
“It was just really good to let the seniors end on their last home game with a win and to end the regular season with a win,” Edwards said. “We have had a lot of ups and downs and some adversity to go through, but it felt good to finish this way and to do it against a really competitive team.”
Trailing 33-32 with about two minutes left to play, Abby Herbolsheimer split a pair of free throws to tie the game, Anna Herbolsheimer split a pair from the line to give Tawas a 34-33 lead and Catie Push and Olivia Morand each hit a pair from the stripe in the final 30 seconds to wrap up the victory.
“Those are crucial free throws, there is a lot of pressure at the end of the game, so to hit those I am really proud of them to focus and put them on the basket,” Edwards said. “It was really nice to have Olivia finish that way, with being a senior.”
The Braves, behind two early baskets by Abby Herbolsheimer and one by Reese Cadorette took a 6-0 lead just moments into the game. A bucket in the paint by Elise Klinger kept Tawas ahead 8-4 and a Cadorette drive through the lane made it 14-6 after one.
Another Cadorette bucket kept Tawas ahead 18-11, though Hillman chipped away at the Braves’ lead the rest of the half, eventually scoring the final five points of the frame to lead 24-22 going into the break.
Tawas came out in the third with a quick basket by Morand to knot things up at 24-apiece. Tawas only had an Abby Herbolsheimer hoop the rest of the quarter though, as Hillman claimed a 31-26 lead entering the fourth.
The Braves started the final frame on a 6-0 run, capped by a nice Klinger lay-up off an inbounds set piece and a short hoop by Push that made it 32-31.
Hillman answered to take a 33-32 advantage, but Tawas finished off the game from there with its sharp free throw shooting.
“I think that we started the game off strong on defense, then we had some lapses, but we pulled it back together after halftime and just starting helping on defense, staying in front of our man better and boxing out and rebounding,” Edwards said. “Those are the things that you need to do to get over the edge and getting back to where we are supposed to be. That and I think we handled their press better in the second half than we did in the first half.”
Leading the Braves in the win was Anna Herbolsheimer with 10 points, Cadorette finished with seven, Push netted six, Klinger and Abby Herbolsheimer finished with five, Morand added four and Alex Felske added one.
“Hopefully this gives us the push going forward that we can compete and we can pull off tight games and that we are capable when they put their mind to it, and they have more potential than they think they do,” Edwards said. “Hopefully this just gives us a boost going into districts.”
Tawas (7-12 overall) played in its Division 3 district opener against the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday, in Alcona. The winner of that game plays Alcona today (Wednesday) in the semi-finals, with the district championship slated for Friday. Oscoda and Whittemore-Prescott play in the other semi-final, with the district winner playing in the Houghton Lake regional on Tuesday.