HALE — It was a winning start to the season for the Hale girls basketball team. The Lady Eagles, hosting Wolverine in a non-conference game, opened up a double digit lead by halftime and finished the night off with a 32-17 victory.
“I was proud of how hard we played, but we struggled to put the ball in the basket,” head coach Joe Kimmerer said. “We had 16 missed layups. We rebounded well and took care of the ball for the most part. All in all, we will take it for the first game of the year.”
A steal and a fastbreak hoop by Dalaney Kimmerer and an Aurora Brito basket near the rim helped Hale claim an 8-0 lead early on, and a basket by Kaitlyn Hollis to close out the quarter made it a 10-2 lead after one.
The two sides played a low-scoring second quarter, but the Eagles had hoops by Erica Bernard, Callie Hicks and Kimmerer to lead 16-3 at the half.
The third quarter saw Kimmerer break free for six points, and Bernard was able to put in four more as Hale led 26-13 entering the fourth.
Kimmerer finished with 10 points, eight steals, six rebounds and four assists, Bernard had six points and nine rebounds, C. Hicks had four points, seven steals and two assists, Bailey Hewitt finished with four points and four rebounds, Ali Beebe had two points and tracked down 16 rebounds, Hollis had two points and seven rebounds, Brito added two points and five rebounds and Felicity Hicks had two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
On Friday, Hale lost a road non-league game at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy, 50-38.
“Tough game, it was fast paced and physical,” Kimmerer said. “We got into foul trouble in the second quarter and the fourth quarter. We struggled to find Shanna (Ferraiuolo) and she made shots. Plenty to work on.”
The game was tied 10-10 after the first quarter, with Burt Lake pulling ahead 31-18 at the half and 35-26 entering the fourth.
Kimmerer led the team with 12 points in the setback, Beebe netted nine points, Hewitt chipped in with eight and Bernard finished with four.
Ferraiuolo led all scorers with 30 points for Burt Lake.
Hale (1-1 overall) was at Rogers City on Tuesday, hosts Alcona on Friday and returns to host the Charlton Heston Academy this coming Tuesday.