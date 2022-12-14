OSCODA – The Oscoda bowling teams both have pretty big squads this season. The Owls are hoping that both the boys and girls squads can make things happen at the lanes and hang up some more championship banners.
“Last year we had a very successful season,” second year boys’ head coach Josh Obeada said. “For being almost an entirely new team, we had a ton of growth over the season and I believe we finished in fourth in our conference. I think we will start to become contenders for the conference title this year. I think the growth we have shown, the kids are really starting to become passionate about bowling. They are hungry to improve and win.”
And to have so many bowlers on the team? That only adds to the expectations.
“I am really excited to get the season going, especially since I have 15 guys on my team,” Obeada said. “I would have never expected such a turn out for bowling, but it is good to see that it’s a sport kids still want to play.”
Bowlers returning to the boys’ team will be seniors Lucas Farrier, and Jonathan Barnes, juniors Jace Hulverson, Landin Duby, and Colin Stephan and sophomores Jack LeClair, Josh McDonald, Jacob Aragon.
New to the team will be seniors Mason Osborn, and Nick Kusibab, juniors, Dart Nelson, and Raymond Cowles, sophomore Zack Hernandez, and freshmen Larson Yates and Tyler Kretchman.
“The team’s goal this year is to compete for the conference title,” Obeada said. “We would like to make it to states as a team, but with a majority of the team still only having a year under their belt, we are trying to stay reasonable. Making it to states I think is definitely possible, but that will be our primary goal for next year.
“Individual goals are very straightforward. Always work on improving their game by making more spares and being more consistent and beating their previous high games and averages. My top bowlers are looking at qualifying for states this time around.”
The boys open up action in the Huron Shores Bowling Conference on Saturday at Village Lanes in Harrisville against Houghton Lake.
“The teams that we need to look out for are Houghton Lake and Ogemaw,” Obeada said. “Both teams last year were very successful and sent bowlers to states. They had most of the higher averages in the league and will continue to fight for these spots again this year.”
The girls will welcome in first year head coach Chelsi Hillard. The Lady Owls have won the conference five straight times and she hopes to keep that trend going.
“We have an amazing set of girls this year,” she said. “We will have a strong season and predict we will come on top again for the conference.”
Returning to the team will be seniors Colbie Kruse and Sabrina Hulverson, juniors Gracy Hulverson, and Mia Winter and sophomores Sophie Otremba, Caleigh Berney and Cheyanne Weidman.
New to the team will be senior Audrey Sampaix and junior Riley Beauchamp.
“Mia Winter and Colbie Kruse no doubt will be some of the top bowlers, Colbie is in her senior year and hoping to see her go to the state tournament, again,” Hillard said. “Mia is a junior and will be one of the top bowlers in the whole conference and hoping to see her go to states, too. I am excited to watch all of the girls this season.”
The Lady Owls also take on Houghton Lake on Saturday at Village Lanes.
“Our team goal would be to continue to be on top of the league and win the conference for the sixth year,” Hillard said. “Also, we are aiming to make it to states for the team. Last year they came in fourth, just one away to qualify. A lot of the girls want to set personal records and have a chance at going to states. Some have already had a new high score since the start of the season. From what I heard, Ogemaw Heights and Whittemore-Prescott will be some of the top teams in the conference. Although, I believe we will be on top of the conference.”