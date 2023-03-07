OSCODA – When Oscoda and Hale met for a North Star League crossover boys basketball game back in January, the Eagles went on a late run to pull off a come-from-behind win. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, it was the hosting Owls that returned the favor, as they erased a 35-27 hole entering the fourth and turned it into a 43-39 victory.

Hale led 16-8 after the first quarter and 23-18 at the half. The Eagles held a 35-27 lead entering the fourth before things slipped away from them.

