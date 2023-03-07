OSCODA – When Oscoda and Hale met for a North Star League crossover boys basketball game back in January, the Eagles went on a late run to pull off a come-from-behind win. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, it was the hosting Owls that returned the favor, as they erased a 35-27 hole entering the fourth and turned it into a 43-39 victory.
Hale led 16-8 after the first quarter and 23-18 at the half. The Eagles held a 35-27 lead entering the fourth before things slipped away from them.
“Oscoda paid us back from our matchup earlier in the season,” Hale head coach Andy Katterman said. “We had a big fourth quarter comeback previously, and now Oscoda did the same. They played well down the stretch and we really struggled to put the ball in the hoop.”
The Owls were led by Connor McNichol with 17 points, Michael Myles netted 11, Thad Spragg put in eight, Jaeden Ullman put in four and Gage Woodward netted three.
On Thursday Oscoda traveled to Posen for another NSL crossover game, though they dropped this one 53-24.
The Owls were led by Myles with nine points, McNichol put in eight and Thad Spragg added four.
Posen was led by Logan Timm who scored 14 points.
Oscoda (8-12 overall) opened up Division 3 district play at Tawas Area on Monday against Whittemore-Prescott. The winner of that game plays today (Wednesday) against Tawas. The district final is set for Friday, with Alcona and Johannesburg-Lewiston playing on the other side of the bracket. The district winner moves on to a regional semi-final game in Gaylord on Tuesday.
Hale (10-11 overall) opened up action in a Division 4 district on Monday in Mio, with the semi-finals today (Wednesday) and finals Friday. The winner of this district plays in Tuesday’s regional semi-final at Deckerville. Atlanta, AuGres, fourth ranked Hillman and ninth ranked Mio are the other teams in the district.
“We open up district play versus Fairview, we handled them fairly well both times previously, but we’re not taking anything for granted,” Katterman said. “We will continue to work and try to improve every day. If we advance, we will play Hillman. We will do our best to maintain focus and look to compete in the postseason.”