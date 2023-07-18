OSCODA – After taking the week of the Fourth of July off, the Oscoda AuSable Softball Association returned to action with mens’ league games on Monday, July 10.
The teams reached the midway point of the regular season, meaning there is plenty of time to come see the action. The teams play doubleheaders on Mondays beginning at 6 p.m. at Billy McQuaig Park.
On field one, Northwoods Pub & Grub swept Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns, although scores and game details were not reported.
On field two, the Irish Pub and JJ’s Bugz Be Gone played to a split. In the opener, the Irish Pub won a walk-off hit by Mike Bone, 13-12. Josh Jackson and Jeff Whaley had one home run each for JJ’s.
In game two, JJ’s Bugz Be Gone claimed a 22-4 win. The Pub offense cooled down, but Zach Lamrock did hit a home run and finished with six hits on the day. For JJ’s Alex Miller and Ethan Fitzpatrick had two home runs each and Dyreck Young also hit a home run.
Back on field three the Office Lounge & Grill was able to sweep Camp 6 20-9 and 18-15.
In game one for the Office, Erik McCausey, Jake Quintal, Trent Kangas, Freddie Mongeau and Joey Weber all had a home run and multiple hits. For Camp 6, Dirk McCord had two hits and Ty Jones hit a home run.
In game two, Camp 6 led 15-4 after four innings, but the Office Lounge rallied to pull off the 18-15 victory. McCausey, Weber and Quintal led the offense for the Office in this one. For Camp 6 Craig Prescott, Zach Prescott and Carson McCord had multiple hits.
At the mid-point of the season, the Office Lounge & Grill leads the standings with a 9-1 record. Northwoods Pub & Grub is second with a 6-4 mark, Vista Lanes/SunnyBunns is 5-5, Camp 6 and Irish Pub are both 4-6 and JJ’s Bugz Be Gone is 2-8.