GAYLORD – A strong offensive first half kept the Oscoda girls basketball team in the game. Struggles in the final two quarters allowed Elk Rapids to pull away though, and they handed the Lady Owls a season-ending 74-48 loss in a Division 3 regional semifinal game, held at Gaylord on Tuesday, March 7.

“That is the first time really that we’ve competed pretty good (at regionals) and I think Elk Rapids was a really good team,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “We were down seven at halftime and cut it to six halfway through the third quarter and then we went to man (defense) and they got a couple easy ones and it got away from us.”

