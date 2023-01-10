OSCODA – Hitting nine three pointers in a game is usually a pretty good recipe for success. Holding your opponent to 10 points in the same game? No, that’s a blowout. The Oscoda girls basketball team did just that Friday, throttling visiting Mio 71-10 in both team’s North Star League Big Dipper opener.

“I was happy to get our first league win,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “Our guards all played solid defense and were unselfish spreading the ball around to their teammates.”

