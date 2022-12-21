WHITTEMORE — It definitely didn’t come easy. However, Whittemore-Prescott’s boys’ basketball win over visiting Fairview on Tuesday, Dec. 13 was certainly a fun one. The Cardinals got a late go-ahead basket by Ashton Hunt, and made it stand in the closing seconds, giving them a thrilling 37-35 North Star League crossover victory. The win was their second of the year, already surpassing last season’s win total.
“It feels awesome, I’m not going to lie,” head coach Ryan Lomason said. “They showed heart for sure, they never quit and played all the way through to the final and that was awesome.”
After three low scoring quarters opened the game, Fairview led 23-19 entering the fourth.
Brady Oliver knocked down a three to trim that to 23-22, and Hunt hit a go-ahead bucket off an inbounds play to give the Cards a 25-23 advantage.
Hunt drained in a three pointer that pushed the lead to 28-24 and after Fairview tied the game at 34-all in the late stages, Hunt was able to score the teams’ final three points; including a last-second free throw.
“We had a lot of good looks, they just weren’t falling and then all of a sudden they started falling,” Lomason said. “We finally had some rhythm and it boosted the confidence for sure. Ashton is definitely stepping up and showing his leadership and showing that he is ready to make those shots for us.”
Fairview led 4-2 after an ultra low-scoring opening quarter, while in the second, Will LaFranca hit a three pointer that helped the Cards to an 11-10 lead at the half.
A pair of threes by Hunt in the third gave W-P a 17-16 lead, but the Eagles were able to swing back ahead entering the fourth.
W-P though was able to rally for the win; their second victory in a row.
“It says a lot about them,” Lomason said. “It says they don’t have any quit and they gave everything. They hustled and they had a lot of heart. It is awesome to see that. We know that if we get in these situations, we can do it.”
Hunt finished with 17 points in the win, Oliver finished with seven points, five of which came in the fourth. Dylan Cockrell and Logan Aiello each had four points, LaFranca finished with three and Dylan Broughton added two.
On Friday, W-P lost a back-and-forth NSL crossover game in Hale, 40-38.
The Cards led 37-34 with about four minutes to play, but were unable to hang on for the win in this one.
Hunt led the team with 12 points, LaFranca and Aiello had seven points apiece, Aiden Massicotte put in four, Cockrell had three, Broughton was able to add two and Oliver added one point.
W-P (2-2 overall) played down at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday will play again after the new year, on Jan. 6 up at Alcona.