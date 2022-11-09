AUGRES — It was close for much of the game. However, by the end of Saturday’s Division 2 8-man regional championship game, a physical Morrice squad wore down host AuGres, pulling away to hand the Wolverines a disappointing 34-14 season ending loss.
“The score really doesn’t show how close the game was,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We got to the second half and just couldn’t move the ball. We got put into a punt situation several times but couldn’t sustain a block long enough and had multiple punts blocked. That left them with a really short field. We were able to shut them down numerous times.”
The Wolverines were seemingly in the mix early on, as they shut down Morrice for much of the first half and were able to score the first touchdown of the game. The second half miscues on special teams and some broken tackles led to the Orioles pulling ahead 34-10 in the fourth quarter, however.
“It was really a tough loss,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “It was a game we could have won. Morrice was able to break a few tackles and break free for a touchdown. With the exception of a few plays, we shut down them down, but that’s the way the game goes.”
The Wolverines were able to bottle up the Orioles on their first three drives. AuGres didn’t find any offense on its first three drives either, but on the third play of its fourth drive, quarterback Carter Zeien hit Cole Pendred on a slant-and-go route, with Pendred outrunning the Morrice defense for a 60-yard touchdown. Zeien also completed a pass on the two-point conversion to Hunter Harmon that made it 8-0 with 27 seconds left to play in the opening quarter.
Morrice rarely threw a pass in the game, but was able to use their ground game to score on touchdown runs of 10 and 55 yards in the final five minutes of the half though, giving it a 12-8 lead at the break. Morrice also had a possession that stalled out inside the 10-yard line in the closing seconds of the half, thanks to some solid tackling by the AuGres defense.
“Morrice wasn’t overly big in size but played very physical,” Sanchez said. “When you are primarily a young team, you can’t necessarily handle the physicality as (well as) the older kids. We got beat up pretty early. We had to spend the rest of the game just trying to fill positions.”
AuGres pinned Morrice deep for its first possession of the second half, and they forced the Orioles into a quick punting situation.
On the punt attempt, the snap went over the punters head, sending the ball bounding towards the endzone. The Morrice punter alertly booted the ball through the back of the endzone, to avoid a possible Wolverine touchdown. The safety pulled AuGres within 12-10 just two minutes into the third.
The Wolverines were unable to cash in on the ensuing possession though, and a blocked punt by Morrice set it up with prime field position near the 50-yard-line.
The Orioles converted this series into points thanks to six running plays, extending their lead to 18-10.
Another blocked punt on AuGres next series, set up Morrice with another good scoring opportunity. The Wolverines kept the Orioles out of the endzone on the ensuing drive, but couldn’t flip the field position on their next drive; eventually resulting on a short touchdown drive for Morrice, giving it a 26-10 lead.
Early in the fourth, Morrice capped off its scoring with a 55-yard touchdown run, making it 34-10.
AuGres got its final touchdown on a 52-yard touchdown pass from Zeien to Tyler Zaherniak, with 8:58 left to play, to make it 34-16, though that turned into the eventual final.
It was unfortunately a tough day for the AuGres offense, which had entered the game averaging around 50 points a game. Morrice made life tough for the Wolverines, making a point to slow down senior running back Keagan Bender, and seemingly won the line of scrimmage battle on both sides of the ball.
“When you have a running back like Keagan, a defense’s number one goal is to shut him down,” Sanchez said. “They were so much more physical up front than we were and they were able to contain our run. In the passing game, we had some really nice throws that weren’t caught. The run and pass game go hand and hand. If you can successfully do one, it opens up the other. We just didn’t get to that point.”
Zeien finished 11-of-28 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 26 yards rushing and tracked down 17 tackles on defense. Zaherniak had three receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown and Pendred had two grabs for 55 yards and a touchdown.
Bender led the defense with 19 tackles.
AuGres wraps up the season 9-2 overall and had its year highlighted by winning the North Star League Little Dipper and a first round playoff game. This on the heels of losing many key players from last year’s team that had an impressive run to the semi-finals.
“We came into the season knowing that we were going to rebuild from losing seven seniors last year,” Sanchez said. “Bringing up a handful of sophomores to a starting varsity position, especially a young quarterback just doesn’t give you that feeling of having a phenomenal season. The fact that my offensive and defensive line couldn’t play and we had to move kids to play positions that they have never played before, they were undersized and no experience. That wasn’t enough to stop them. They worked hard in the weightroom and working the technique that they would need to be successful and they made the whole state believe.”
With the bulk of this year’s roster expected to return next fall, it could lead to another memorable year for the Wolverines.
“My thoughts on next year (are) these kids are going to do things that haven’t happened in this area for a long time,” Sanchez said.