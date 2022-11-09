AUGRES — It was close for much of the game. However, by the end of Saturday’s Division 2 8-man regional championship game, a physical Morrice squad wore down host AuGres, pulling away to hand the Wolverines a disappointing 34-14 season ending loss.

“The score really doesn’t show how close the game was,” head coach Brian Sanchez said. “We got to the second half and just couldn’t move the ball. We got put into a punt situation several times but couldn’t sustain a block long enough and had multiple punts blocked. That left them with a really short field. We were able to shut them down numerous times.”

