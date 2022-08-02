OSCODA — Dash for Cash continues to be an exciting event, seen in Oscoda as an official kickoff to marathon week. On Tuesday, July 26, Dash for Cash was held once again, and was met with rave reviews.
“I really heard a lot of positive comments on the event in general and people really liked the new Rivalry on the River that we added in,” organizer Kathy Erickson said.
Rivalry on the River saw students from rival schools Oscoda and Tawas Area go head-to-head in short canoe sprints, that started behind Gilbert’s Drug Store and ended at Finish Line Park. Tawas won all four sprints, giving them the victory.
Competing for Tawas was Landyn Marthaler and Lacey Boden, Khloe Barringer and Nora Kassuba, Cody Primm and Max Herrick along with Paul Kassuba and Evan Mochty.
For Oscoda, they had Trissity Kretchman and Axel Raybourn, Josie Kellstrom and Marley Watson, Axel Raybourn also competed with Julian Gawne and the final team was Shelby Bergquist and Avery Lopez.
“It was an idea I came up with a few years ago,” Erickson said. “The first year I was going to try it was 2020 but we know how that turned out. Last year, with us not getting our permits until so late (it didn’t happen). I talked to the athletic directors this year and they were very positive about it. We had a little trouble getting kids because it is summer time, but after the event the kids came up and said we want to do this again next year. It was a very positive event.”
As for the main portion of the event, about 30 two-man teams competed. It was won by Logan Mynar of San Antonio, TX and Matt Meersman of South Bend, IN.
“We had more spectators this year than I have seen in several years, and I am sure some of it was with the kids drawing in their families,” Erickson said. “It was a very good audience this year, I think that the Dash for Cash is becoming more popular. We have more paddlers coming over to do it and the town is really embracing it. I think as we go along it is going to become bigger and bigger and hopefully each year we can make it better and better.”