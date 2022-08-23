OSCODA — The Oscoda Softball Association crowned two different championships in recent days. On Saturday, in the season ending tournament, JJ’s Bugz Be Gone claimed the trophy, by topping Phoenix Composite in the championship game.
JJ’s Bugz lost their first game of the day, but rebounded to win four in a row for the memorable tournament run at historic McQuaig Park.
“As the coach and sponsor of JJ’s Bugz Be Gone men’s league softball team, I’d just like the guys to know that I’m so proud of how we came together and grew as a team this year,” team manager Josh Jackson said. “Through injuries, work schedules and summer family activities, we kept showing up. Not every game went our way through the season or tourney, but we matured, rebounded and learned to never give up. Great season to my guys and the league. Hope next year is even better.”
JJ’s Bugz opened the day with a 17-13 loss to Phoenix Composite, then topped Irish Pub 22-12. In the next round, they took down the Office Lounge & Grill 22-12. Needing to beat Phoenix Composite twice to win the double elimination style tournament, they beat them 23-7 to force a winner take-all game. In that contest, they won 15-14 in extra innings.
On Monday, Aug. 15 the league wrapped up the regular season, which was won by the Office Lounge & Grill for the second year in a row. The Office had an 18-2 regular season record.
“We are really happy to have won the regular season championship for the second year in a row and continue the storied success of the Office Lounge & Grill softball teams,” team manager Ben Murphy said. “We would have loved to have added another tournament championship, but that will just motivate us a bit more next year, and hats off to JJ’s Bugz for a great tournament win. To finish with four more wins than any other team in the league’s regular season really shows just how great of a team we are and what a great group of dedicated guys we have.”
The Office Lounge & Grill won the regular season with 18 wins and two losses, Vista Lanes/SunnyBuns was second with 14 wins and 10 losses, Phoenix Composite took third with 12 wins and 12 losses, JJ’s Bugz Be Gone was fourth with 11 wins and 11 losses, Hilltop Bar was fifth with 10 wins and eight losses, The Mountain Bar & Grill was sixth with 10 wins and 12 losses and the Irish Pub was seventh with one win and 21 losses.