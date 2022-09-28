Oscoda soccer's Alec Apsitis

Oscoda’s Alec Apsitis tracks down the ball before booting it out of the defensive end during Thursday’s home game with Standish-Sterling.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

OSCODA — The Oscoda soccer team took on visiting Standish-Sterling on Thursday. The Owls had topped the Panthers on two earlier occasions this year, however the Panthers got their revenge on this night, handing Oscoda a 4-3 loss.

Oscoda opened things up with a goal just 56 seconds into the match, getting Aaron Ellis to score on an assist by Jack LeClair.

