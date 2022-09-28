OSCODA — The Oscoda soccer team took on visiting Standish-Sterling on Thursday. The Owls had topped the Panthers on two earlier occasions this year, however the Panthers got their revenge on this night, handing Oscoda a 4-3 loss.
Oscoda opened things up with a goal just 56 seconds into the match, getting Aaron Ellis to score on an assist by Jack LeClair.
The Owl offense dried up the rest of the half, allowing Standish to boot in goals in the 14th and 30th minute to take a 2-1 lead at the half.
The Panthers made it 3-1 just two minutes into the second half, before Oscoda finally ended its drought in the 49th minute on a goal by Ellis, with Justin Travis getting the assist.
The Panthers answered a few minutes later to take a 4-2 lead, and though Oscoda trimmed that to 4-3 with 18 minutes to play on a Jayden Conly goal, it couldn’t get a tying goal in the final minutes. Travis also had the assist on Conly’s goal.
Isaiah Spragg made 10 saves in goal, Colin Stephan had nine steals, two intercepts and one non-keeper save and Alec Apsitis had seven steals and seven intercepts.
On Tuesday, Sept. 20 the Owls took on visiting Tawas Area. Oscoda was outshot 22-6 in the contest and came up short 4-2.
Tawas Area opened the scoring on a penalty kick and booted another one in with 17 minutes to play in the opening half to lead 2-0. Oscoda trimmed that to 2-1 on a Stephan goal, with an assist by LeClair.
The Braves pushed their lead to 4-1 midway through the second half, with Oscoda getting its final goal with about 10 minutes to play, with Travis scoring on a nice centering passing from Jace Hulverson.
Spragg was busy in goal, getting his hands on 16 saves. Stephan and Apsistis had one non-keeper save each. Apsitis also had four steals and seven intercepts and Stephan had four steals and three intercepts.
Oscoda (8-8 overall) hosted Sault Ste. Marie on Monday, heads to Alpena today (Wednesday) and heads to Pinconning on Monday.