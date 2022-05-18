OSCODA — The Oscoda girls soccer team finally got to celebrate a win. On Tuesday, May 10 the Lady Owls were hosting Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart and had Maddie Allen score two goals, including the game winner with about 12 minutes left to play in the contest to give them their first win of the year, 2-1.
“The girls played hard and never gave up,” head coach Christine Byrne said. “They worked together and were able to come out on top.”
Oscoda got on the board in the first half, when Jessica Montgomery crossed the ball to Allen, who finished the play off by putting it in the back of the net.
The Owls led 1-0 at the half, but Sacred Heart was able to tie the game at 1-1 with about 13 minutes left to play. Oscoda and Allen scored the game winner about a minute later, breaking away from the defense to boot in the goal.
Byrne also noted the strong defensive play of Andrea Lopez-Martinez, Colbie Kruse, Sabrina Hulverson and Sophia Livvix.
On Thursday, playing at Standish-Sterling, Oscoda suffered a 1-0 setback.
The game was scoreless through the first 70 minutes of the game, with Standish finally breaking the deadlock with less than 10 minutes to play.
“It was a very hot game, at 80-plus degrees,” Byrne said. “It was very evenly matched. Standish was able to slide one past (goalie) Emma Hofacer when there was a scramble in front of the net. Hofacer had a great game with 15 saves.”
On Saturday, Oscoda played up at Sault Ste. Marie. In what was another evenly matched game, the Owls returned home with a 0-0 tie.
“Both teams played a tough game,” Byrne said. “It was very evenly matched with much of the game taking place between the defenses. These games can always be tough with the amount travel involved. The team was ready to play though.”
Hofacer made four saves in goal and the coach also pointed out the strong defensive play of Lopez-Martinez, Kruse, Hulverson and Livvix.
Oscoda (1-6-3 overall) was at John Glenn on Tuesday and plays John Glenn again in its regular season finale, at home on Friday. The Owls open the Division 3 district tournament on May 25 against Ogemaw Heights, in a contest held at Gladwin.