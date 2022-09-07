WEST BRANCH — Tawas Area and Hale took part in the Rau Memorial Invitational at Ogemaw Heights on Thursday. The heat slowed things down a bit, but there was still plenty to be pleased with for them in the event that had almost 20 teams and multiple divisions.

On the boys’ side, Hale took second place in the Abigail Nelkie Division, or small school division.

Tags

Trending Food Videos