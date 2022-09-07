WEST BRANCH — Tawas Area and Hale took part in the Rau Memorial Invitational at Ogemaw Heights on Thursday. The heat slowed things down a bit, but there was still plenty to be pleased with for them in the event that had almost 20 teams and multiple divisions.
On the boys’ side, Hale took second place in the Abigail Nelkie Division, or small school division.
Alex Wanty took first in the division with a time of 18:36, Brady McCadie was eighth at 22:28, Paxton Downing finished in 12th at 23:39, Lawrence Mullins was 15th at 26:03 and Reece Ready finished in 21st with a time of 30:24.
The Lady Eagles didn’t have enough runners for a team score but were led by Elizabeth Wolanin who came in fourth place with a time of 29:24, Kayla Wolanin was sixth at 30:40, Elizabeth Gibson finished in eighth at 39:34 and Emily Bain was ninth at 39:38.
Tawas Area competed in the Joe O’Connor, or middle school division. The boys’ team placed fourth.
They had Dylan Vincenty-Cole lead the way with a 13th place finish in a time of 21:41, Tobias Kjoelby was 19th at 22:29, Austin Billinghurst was 20th at 22:45, Joseph Potts placed 27th at 26:00, Vincent Lin and Matthew Tiffany were 29th and 30th on times of 26:13 and 26:52, Henry Brummeler crossed the line 35th on a time of 28:28, Nicolas Sides came in 40th at 32:00 and Adam Billinghurst was 41st at 34:56.
The Lady Braves were the lone girls squad in their division to have enough runners to field a team score.
They were led by Alyssa Runyan coming in fifth place on a time of 25:26, Mckenzie Nunn was 15th at 27:14, Abby Kloska was 33rd at 33:19, Christine Qiu finished 34th on a run of 33:32 and Bella Shay wrapped up a 38th place finish on a time of 34:18.
Hale and Tawas Area both make the trip down to Shepherd today (Wednesday) and they are also both down at the Reese Invitational on Tuesday.