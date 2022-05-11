PINCONNING — The Oscoda girls’ soccer team’s first win continued to be just out of reach last week. The Lady Owls, hosted Pinconning on Monday, May 2 and lost a narrow 1-0 decision.
“The girls played very well, but just couldn’t find the back of the net,” head coach Christine Byrne said.
The game was scoreless at the half, with the Lady Spartans scoring the only goal of the game with about 10 minutes left to play.
Emma Hofacer made 14 saves in goal to keep her team in the mix.
The offense saw Marley Watson get four shots on goal, Jessica Montgomery had three shots, Jenalee Kotula and Madison Allen had two shots apiece and Maiya Dettmer and Andrea Lopez-Martinez had one shot each.
Byrne also noted that Cali Janis played well too.
Oscoda (0-5-2 overall) hosted Mt. Pleasant on Tuesday, heads to Standish-Sterling on Thursday and heads to John Glenn on Tuesday.