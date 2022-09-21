WEST BRANCH — The Oscoda swim and dive team took part in the Stephanie Rice Memorial Meet, held at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday, Sept. 10. Standish-Sterling won the eight team event with 359 points, just ahead of Essexville-Garber, which had 354. The Lady Owls finished in eighth place with 102 points.
Dropping times in the 200 free was Hannah Williams from a 2.49.46 to a 2.40.83 and Natalie Johnston went from a 3.09.24 and dropped to a 2.43.25. In the 50 free Andrea Martinez dropped her time of 37.89 down to a 37.76. Martinez also dropped her butterfly time from a 2.01.08 to a 1.41.69.
In the 100 free, Kylie Gallahar went from a 1.16.67 to a 1.13.28 and Riley Beauchamp went from a 1.25.81 to a 1.14.68. Williams had a time drop in the 500 free as well, going from 7.59.29 to 7.18.53 and finished in sixth.
The backstroke saw Gallahar drop her time from 1.30.63 to a 1.24.48, Natalie Johnston was a 1.40.93 but dropped that time to a 1.27.19 and Beauchamp went from a 1.34.85 to a 1.28.96.
Head coach Elyssa Steward also noted that she had swimmers in the breaststroke that came very close to dropping their times as well.
On Tuesday, Sept. 13 the Owls swam at Standish-Sterling in an Independent Swim Conference dual, falling 119-47.
The Standish scoreboard wasn’t working properly, but Oscoda still had much to be pleased with.
“Overall, it was a great meet,” Steward said. “Those who didn’t break their time were on the cusp of breaking it.”
In the 50 free, Williams dropped her time to a 32.60 and Martinez dropped her time down to a 37.89.
“Unfortunately, the recorded times for the 100 butterfly were not reported accurately, but I still think Andrea dropped time,” Steward said. “In addition, Natalie swam her first butterfly and blew it out of the water and Kylie was able to drop .35 off of her backstroke.”
Oscoda hosted Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday and returns to action on Thursday, Sept. 29 at home against Essexville-Garber.