WEST BRANCH — The Oscoda swim and dive team took part in the Stephanie Rice Memorial Meet, held at Ogemaw Heights on Saturday, Sept. 10. Standish-Sterling won the eight team event with 359 points, just ahead of Essexville-Garber, which had 354. The Lady Owls finished in eighth place with 102 points.

Dropping times in the 200 free was Hannah Williams from a 2.49.46 to a 2.40.83 and Natalie Johnston went from a 3.09.24 and dropped to a 2.43.25. In the 50 free Andrea Martinez dropped her time of 37.89 down to a 37.76. Martinez also dropped her butterfly time from a 2.01.08 to a 1.41.69.

