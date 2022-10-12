LINCOLN — The third North Star League jamboree of the season was held in Alcona on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The penultimate conference race saw Hale win the girls’ race with 39 points, narrowly edging out Oscoda, which had 40. On the boys’ side, Hale placed third, behind Fairview and Alcona.
The Lady Eagles, who also won the other two league meets, were led by Kayla Wolanin in fourth place with a time of 25:29, Elizabeth Wolanin was sixth at 25:58, Jesilynn Rosebrugh was eighth at 29:08, Elizabeth Gibson was 10th at 34:20 and Emily Bain was 11th by clocking a time of 34:23.
The Lady Owls had Kaitlynne Stephan win the race with a time of 24:45, Avery Lopez was fifth with a 25:33 and Whitney Calderwood had a run of 31:45 to cross the line in ninth.
The Hale boys were without top runner Alex Wanty, but still had some good races. Sean Bernard was seventh with a time of 20:22, Paxton Downing was 12th and Kenny Matthews was 13th with runs of 21:49 and 22:13, Lawrence Mullins was 21st with a 23:40, Reece Ready was 26th at 27:51 and Liem Schalk-Smith was 27th at 28:40.
The lone runner for the Oscoda boys in the race was Andrew Moore, who was 22nd with a time of 24:12.
The final NSL jamboree was at Fairview on Tuesday. Hale also hosts its home invitational this coming Tuesday, with Oscoda also in attendance.