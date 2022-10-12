LINCOLN — The third North Star League jamboree of the season was held in Alcona on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The penultimate conference race saw Hale win the girls’ race with 39 points, narrowly edging out Oscoda, which had 40. On the boys’ side, Hale placed third, behind Fairview and Alcona.

The Lady Eagles, who also won the other two league meets, were led by Kayla Wolanin in fourth place with a time of 25:29, Elizabeth Wolanin was sixth at 25:58, Jesilynn Rosebrugh was eighth at 29:08, Elizabeth Gibson was 10th at 34:20 and Emily Bain was 11th by clocking a time of 34:23.

