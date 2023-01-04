HALE — The Hale boys basketball team entered their home non-league game against Wolverine on Wednesday, Dec. 21 with a .500 record. They’ll enter the new year above .500, as they took down the Wildcats 54-33.

“Our kids are playing hard and working at improving on defense and offense,” head coach Andy Katterman said. “We were able to force some turnover and convert those into points. We were able to work to get the shots we wanted, but we just need to make a few more of those.”

