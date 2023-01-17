OSCODA – Barring a meeting in the girls’ basketball post-season, Wednesday’s meeting between Oscoda and Tawas Area was the lone time the two Iosco County rivals will meet up this winter. The Lady Owls made the most of the match-up however, overcoming a somewhat slow start to dominate the rest of the way, claiming a 53-27 victory. This gives them their eighth straight win in the rivalry.

“We only wanted to play them once, they are down a little bit and had two players that didn’t come out, so it is what it is,” Oscoda head coach Mark Toppi said. “We still have a lot to work on, but we have a lot of time to do it and we have a lot of games left.”

