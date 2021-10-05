ATLANTA – The Oscoda volleyball team made the trip to Posen on Thursday, for a North Star League crossover match-up. The Lady Owls were able to come up on the right side of things, claiming a straight sets victory, 25-10, 25-19 and 25-22.
“After not starting off (strong the game before) the girls knew they needed to play strong from start to finish,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “We did much better placing our serves, which caused Posen to send us back free balls. The first two games, or defense started tough and we passed really well. Game three, I think we got a little comfortable with a two game lead and we got a little out of position on their outside hitter. But the girls started focused and kept positive attitudes and were able to finish off game three to secure the win.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 28 Oscoda won another NSL crossover, this time at Atlanta, 25-13, 25-15 and 25-7.
“Atlanta has some good hitters that are very aggressive and will get a swing on most balls, so we knew we had to stay focused on defense and always ready for an attack to come back over the net,” Curley said. “The girls started focused on our passing and we had some great hits that put a lot of outside in their defense, so we were able to slow down Atlanta’s hitters. We started off the night not serving very aggressively, and Atlanta was getting us out of system off their serves, so we didn’t get many great swings to start. We gathered ourselves together about halfway through game one and started strong the rest of the night.”
Leading the team in the two matches combined were Megan Myles with 16 kills, four blocks, 21 digs and one ace, Kaylin Griggs had 14 kills, 10 aces and 17 digs, Grace Bergquist had nine kills, 19 digs and seven aces and Kyden Ehle had seven kills, one block, six digs, four aces and 40 assists.
“This was another great week for our team,” Curley said. “We, again, were able to get all players involved and they are all really showing great teamwork. Our serve receive was great again this week. Jessica Montgomery had some great serves that got teams out of system, which led to some great plays for us, and Griggs and Myles continue to play strong in all aspects of the game.
“We are going to stay focused on our passing the rest of the season,” she added. “We struggled with our blocking a little this week so we are going to work on that a lot this upcoming week. We’ve got some tough tournaments coming up in a couple weeks, so we need to have a strong block for those. Overall, I’m still very excited with how our season is going, and I really enjoy watching these girls play.”
Oscoda hosts Hale on Thursday and hosts Hillman on Tuesday. The game against Hale doubles as the two program’s annual Volley for a Cure night.
“We’ve got some great prizes/baskets to raffle off,” Curley said. “Last year, we didn’t do too much, especially with the limited spectators, so we are really hoping to make this year a huge success once again. In seven years, we raised and donated over $70,000 to Tawas Hospital. We are hoping from a big turnout from the community to come watch a great night of volleyball, help these teams with their goal of $9,000 to donate and hopefully win some great prizes.”