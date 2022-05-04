WHITTEMORE — The Whittemore-Prescott baseball team was unable to slow down visiting Rogers City on Thursday. The Cardinals lost both ends of the North Star League Big Dipper doubleheader, 18-0 and 13-2.
In game one, Nick Smith was hit with the loss pitching. He gave up all 18 runs but only three were earned. He gave up nine hits, struck out two and walked one.
“Smith pitched a good game, we just committed error after error,” head coach Ed Mervyn said.
Nathan Lintz led the offense with two hits, while Christian Tocco and Luke Mervyn were able to get one hit apiece.
In game two, Lintz was given the loss, as he gave up eight runs, two earned on six hits, two strikeouts and two walks.
Shawn Lauria and Lintz each had one hit and scored a run and Smith also chipped in with a base hit.
“It’s just we are young,” Mervyn said. “We have growing pains but hopefully they will work some of that stuff out and we will get on the right page.”
On Monday, April 25, W-P lost a pair of NSL crossover games at Hillman, 14-4 and 4-2.
In game one, Lauria took the loss, striking out five batters and walking four.
Mervyn had a hit and two RBI, Alex Morgan had a hit and scored a run and Smith also had a hit and scored a run.
Game two went just three innings due to darkness. Lintz pitched well in the loss, giving up four runs while striking out three and walking three.
Mervyn had a hit and an RBI, Smith had a hit and scored a run, Dylan Cockrell also had a hit and Morgan walked and scored a run.
“We were in that game right to the end of it,” Mervyn said. “They scored the fourth run in the bottom of the third inning, so it was a 3-2 game basically.”
W-P (1-9 overall, 0-2 NSL Big Dipper) was at Hale on Monday, hosts Alcona on Thursday, is at the Pine River tournament on Saturday and heads to Mio on Monday.