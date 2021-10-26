OSCODA – The Oscoda volleyball team made the trip to Mt. Morris for an invitational on Saturday, the second time this season the Lady Owls have played there for a tournament this season. Oscoda won two games, but fell to host Mt. Morris in the semi-finals in a day filled with top-shelf competition.
“These girls played some great volleyball this weekend,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “They started off really strong, and even if we made a few mistakes, they did a great job of recovering and quickly getting the ball back. The level of intensity they played with was the highest they have had, and kept up all day, all season. Our passes did a great job not only keeping the ball off the floor, but also had accurate passes. So many things went and we are going to focus on keeping that high intensity, strong level of volleyball going these next couple of weeks. For the girls to finally see that they can compete, and beat, these strong teams is a huge confidence booster going in to districts.”
In pool play, Oscoda opened with a 25-13 and 27-25 win over Southfield Christian, then split with Farmington 25-21 and 24-26 and split with Division 4’s eighth ranked team, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart, 25-15 and 19-25.
In the first round of bracket play, Oscoda topped Ortonville-Brandon 25-16, 22-25 and 15-13, but the Owls’ day ended a match later against Mt. Morris, 25-8 and 25-23.
“We struggled on our serve-receive to start that match, but they did a great job of reconnecting themselves and playing tough in game two,” Curley said.
Leading the team in the event was Megan Myles with 22 kills, five blocks, 48 digs and eight aces, Kaylin Griggs had 21 kills, one block, 53 digs and seven aces, Mia Whipkey added 11 kills, 17 digs and nine aces, Grace Bergquist had 11 kills, 38 digs and six aces, Kyden Ehle was good for 65 assists, seven kills and 29 digs and Jessica Montgomery chipped in with 32 digs and seven aces.
Oscoda was at Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, hosts the North Star League Big Dipper tournament on Saturday and returns to W-P on Monday in the first round of Division 3 district action, to take on the host Cardinals.