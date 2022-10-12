OSCODA — Down 14-0 at the half on Friday, it wasn’t exactly looking like the Oscoda football team was going to get a win on homecoming night. However sometime around the crowning of the king and queen the Owls were regrouping, and when play resumed in the third quarter, they stormed back for an exciting 24-14 victory over Johannesburg-Lewiston in a Northern Michigan Football Conference Legacy Division battle.

“I thought that the second half was a total team effort,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We kept them bottled up, kept them off schedule and they had to punt and they fumbled the ball and we took advantage of every chance we had. Once we got a little blood in the water, we were like sharks.”

