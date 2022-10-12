OSCODA — Down 14-0 at the half on Friday, it wasn’t exactly looking like the Oscoda football team was going to get a win on homecoming night. However sometime around the crowning of the king and queen the Owls were regrouping, and when play resumed in the third quarter, they stormed back for an exciting 24-14 victory over Johannesburg-Lewiston in a Northern Michigan Football Conference Legacy Division battle.
“I thought that the second half was a total team effort,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “We kept them bottled up, kept them off schedule and they had to punt and they fumbled the ball and we took advantage of every chance we had. Once we got a little blood in the water, we were like sharks.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Joburg put the first points on the board with a touchdown run with 9:49 to go in the second quarter. They followed that with another score before the half, making it 14-0 at the break.
“We just were tackling a little too high and at some points we were over penetrating and it is tough sometimes to defends the T, you pretty much have to tackle everyone in the backfield,” Whitley said of their first half struggles.
The Cardinals began the second half with the ball, but the Oscoda defense stood tall, forcing a stop.
On the ensuing drive, Damon Burrows had a 17-yard run that set up a first-and-goal at the three. On the next play, Carson Gooch ran it in for the touchdown. Gooch also ran in the ensuing two-pointer to trim the Owl deficit to 14-8.
Another stop by the defense set up another scoring drive. Burrows ran for a 17-yard gain to get the Owls near mid-field, and moments later, Burrows cashed in on a well-timed reverse, taking the ball 55-yards for a touchdown. A Michael Myles to Blake Mallak pass on the two-pointer made it a 16-14 Oscoda lead.
The defense continued to make plays, as Joburg fumble on its next offensive series, was recovered by Gooch near midfield. That led to a key Myles 25-yard pass to Mallak down the sideline, which eventually set up a Burrows 30-yard touchdown run to finish up the scoring in the come-from-behind win.
“Our defensive coordinator Tucker Whitley, I thought, made some excellent adjustments at halftime and we were able to get after it a little bit differently in the second half, and we pretty much shut down their offense,” Whitley said. “That never give up attitude is something that will stick with them the rest of their life. They played whistle to whistle, all four quarters. That’s pretty huge, some teams would have packed it in at half. We were struggling to score and the other team scored twice. These kids never gave up, and we didn’t expect them to; they just kept playing hard.”
Burrows finished his big night with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries and Gooch racked up 104 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Gooch also had three receptions for 20 yards.
Oscoda (3-4 overall, 2-3 NMFC Legacy) heads to East Jordan (3-4, 3-2) on Friday. The Blue Devils are coming off a 20-14 loss to St. Ignace last week.