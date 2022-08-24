OSCODA — The Oscoda girls swim and dive team opened up its season at home on Saturday, hosting a home invitational. The Lady Owls, who were competing in their first girls’ only meet in several years, took fourth place in the four team event, that was won by South Lyon. DeWitt placed second and Ogemaw Heights was third.
“Overall, we got a lot of base times for the season, I was surprised at all the dropped time from last season with only two weeks of practice,” head coach Elyssa Steward said.
Highlights for the team included Riley Beauchamp dropping her best 50 free time down to a 32.88, Kylie Gallahar dropped her 100 freestyle time to a 1.16.6 and Leilah Kard had a personal best time of 1.47.23 in the 100 free. Steward also pointed out that Audrey Klinger was near her personal best time in the breaststroke.
“We definitely need to work more on endurance, but I have no doubt our team will be able to drop major time this season,” Steward said. “The other teams were very large and very competitive. We enjoyed hosting Dewitt, South Lyon, and Ogemaw.”
Oscoda returns to the pool when it hosts Swartz Creek on Thursday, Sept. 1.