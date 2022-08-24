OSCODA — The Oscoda girls swim and dive team opened up its season at home on Saturday, hosting a home invitational. The Lady Owls, who were competing in their first girls’ only meet in several years, took fourth place in the four team event, that was won by South Lyon. DeWitt placed second and Ogemaw Heights was third.

“Overall, we got a lot of base times for the season, I was surprised at all the dropped time from last season with only two weeks of practice,” head coach Elyssa Steward said.

