BIG RAPIDS — Playing in its third game in five days didn’t slow down the Tawas Area soccer team on Friday. The Braves made the long trip over to Big Rapids Crossroads, and had little trouble finding the back of the net, rolling to an 8-0 Northern Michigan Soccer League victory.

Jake Look netted three goals to help spark the team, Trace Reay socked in two and Kevin Loew and Ethan Hedglin had one apiece. Brant McKinley also scored on a penalty kick. Braden Bolen and Joe Walter had assists in the game.

