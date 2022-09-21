BIG RAPIDS — Playing in its third game in five days didn’t slow down the Tawas Area soccer team on Friday. The Braves made the long trip over to Big Rapids Crossroads, and had little trouble finding the back of the net, rolling to an 8-0 Northern Michigan Soccer League victory.
Jake Look netted three goals to help spark the team, Trace Reay socked in two and Kevin Loew and Ethan Hedglin had one apiece. Brant McKinley also scored on a penalty kick. Braden Bolen and Joe Walter had assists in the game.
Axel Eklund was in net to get credit for the shutout.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14 the Braves hosted NMSL opponent McBain Northern Michigan Christian. The two sides played to a 1-1 tie.
“We played much better,” Cook said. This was a very good team and we challenged to the ball. It would have been nice to pick up a couple more goals but I’m sure we had more possession time than they did. Trace Reay and Gage Maxfield played well at forward.”
Look scored Tawas’ lone goal on a penalty kick, while Hedglin was in goal and managed to make eight saves.
On Monday, Sept. 12 the Braves won a NMSL contest at Pine River, 2-0.
Vinnie Frank scored on an assist by Look and Reay added an unassisted goal.
“There were several standouts, but we had some great minutes from defenders Austin Baker and Landon Selman and midfielders Braden Bolen and Brant McKinley,” Cook said. “Pine River does a great job with their offside trap and we had difficulty with their small field. We dominated play but they packed in the box with a ton of players making it difficult to get to the goal tonight.”
Tawas (4-2-2 overall, 4-2-2 NMSL) hosted Cheboygan on Monday, played up at rival Oscoda on Tuesday, is in Alpena on Saturday for a tournament and heads to Roscommon on Monday.