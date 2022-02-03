HILLMAN — The Oscoda girls basketball team made the trip to Hillman on Thursday, for a North Star League crossover contest. The Lady Owls had more than enough to top the Lady Tigers, returning home with a 51-22 victory.
“I was happy with our effort, it was our second game in a row that we played hard all four periods and that was promising to see,” head coach Mark Toppi said.
Marlene Sobrino-Salvador went four-of-four from the line and had six points in the first quarter, helping the Owls to an 8-7 lead after one.
Oscoda’s offense got going in the second, as Sobrino-Salvador, Olivia Toppi and Mia Whipkey each hit threes, sparking the Owls to take a 23-10 lead at the half.
“I loved that we held Hillman to 10 first half points and 12 second half points,” Toppi said.
Megan Myles hit a three in the third as Oscoda’s lead grew to 33-15 entering the fourth.
Sobrino-Salvador finished with 14 points, Kingsley Backstrom netted 12, Whipkey had eight, Myles and Toppi added six points apiece, Jessica Montgomery scored five and Kaylin Griggs added two.
Oscoda (7-4 overall) played at home against Rudyard on Monday, hosted Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday, heads to Rogers City on Thursday and plays at Whittemore-Prescott on Monday.