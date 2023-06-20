SIGNS LETTER

SIGNS LETTER – Recent Tawas Area graduate Kadin Bellinger is pictured signing to play college baseball at North Central University.

 Courtesy photo

TAWAS CITY – There is just something special about the feeling of a high school athlete’s hard work paying off. For recent Tawas Area graduate Kadin Bellinger, that hard work paid off in a big way, when he recently signed to join the North Central University (Minneapolis, Minn.) baseball program.

“It is a great feat for me, especially coming from such a small town,” Bellinger said. “It is not just excitement for myself, but the pride that I can feel saying that I went on. Especially with all the hard work I had to put in, even outside of normal practice to get this opportunity, I’m just very grateful for that.”

