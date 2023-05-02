OSCODA – Oscoda went down to AuGres for a pair of North Star League crossover games on Monday, April 24. The Lady Owls were able to claim wins in both sides of the doubleheader, 15-2 and 15-5.
In the opener, Kingsley Backstrom got the win.
Updated: May 2, 2023 @ 10:50 pm
OSCODA – Oscoda went down to AuGres for a pair of North Star League crossover games on Monday, April 24. The Lady Owls were able to claim wins in both sides of the doubleheader, 15-2 and 15-5.

“Kingsley threw extremely well and the bats came alive,” Oscoda head coach Tucker Whitley said. “It was complimentary softball. We moved some players around a little bit in an effort to find the best possible defense, and I was very impressed with the mental toughness the girls showed.”
On offense Mia Whipkey had two doubles and four RBI, Backstrom had a triple, a single and two RBI, Josi Kellstrom had a double and a single and Sophie Otremba had a double and also reached on a walk.
For the Lady Wolverines, Isabella Freehling took the loss, as she went five inning and struck out seven batters.
For the offense, Allyson Stange, Shea Menard and Lillie Maser all getting hits.
Game two had Kelsey Serra get the win.
“She threw really well and was extremely resilient through a couple innings where we made some early errors,” Whitley said. “She kept throwing strikes and it paid off.”
Libby Mongeau and Emily Macgregor had two hits apiece, Serra had a double and reached twice on walks.
Mary Czarnik took the loss for AuGres, with Keria Steward also pitching. Freehling and Menard had one RBI each and Stange also stole two bases.
On Wednesday, Oscoda lost a pair of NSL crossover games in Hillman, 6-5 and 12-0.
“This was an all around great game,” Whitley said of game one. “After trailing 4-2 going into the sixth, we took a 5-4 lead into the bottom of the sixth. We rallied when we needed to, played lock down defense when we needed to and we ran the bases about as well as you can. We feel like we should have won this game, but it was a much improved effort against a ranked opponent.”
Backstrom took the loss, but pitched what her coach called “a tremendous game.”
Ava Gooch had a triple and an RBI, Mongeau had two singles and one RBI, Avery Lopez had a double and an RBI and Macgregor singled.
“The bats cooled off game two and it was tough to string hits together to generate some runs,” Whitley said. “This was a quality opponent and it was great to see improved team ball.”
Oscoda hosted Posen on Monday, heads down to Whittemore-Prescott on Thursday and returns home to take on the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday.
AuGres also hosted Alcona on Thursday, dropping the NSL crossover games 13-2 and 15-0.
Freehling took the loss in the opener, giving up eight hits and striking out two. Czarnik had one hit and two RBI with Stange and Freehling adding one hit apiece.
Steward took the loss in game two, with Czarnik seeing time pitching as well. AuGres was held without a hit in the contest.
