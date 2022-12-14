WHITTEMORE — Today’s (Wednesday) Craig Funsch Memorial Assembly wrestling meet at 1 p.m at Whittemore-Prescott is certainly going to be a memorable one. The annual event that honors the beloved former W-P wrestling and football coach, has raised funds for a scholarship in his name. It will also serve some extra significance, as W-P’s girls will take on Pine Rivers’ girls in what is believed to be the states’ first ever dual match between two girls’ programs.
“We are going to showcase the girls the first match, our girls against their girls,” W-P head coach Russ Wilson said. “There are a lot of girls coming out for wrestling this year and this is only going to build on it. They have a lot of new wrestlers too, so it is exciting.”
Wrestling officially became an MHSAA sponsored varsity sport last year, and W-P has been a pioneer of sorts in the venture; having one of the largest girls’ rosters in the state. To take part in the first ever dual match only shows just how big the sport is getting for female grapplers.
“It is pretty awesome,” Wilsons aid. “Eventually it is the MHSAA’s goal to have team states, and for me, having 13 or 14 girls, I am pretty close to filling every weight class. I am still recruiting more girls to fill those voids, but for being in the first actual dual meet, it is pretty awesome.”
Tawas Area and Oscoda will also be at the meet, which since it takes place during school hours, will have W-P’s entire student body in attendance.
“Mr. Funsch was an icon at this school,” Wilson said. “Three state titles, multiple state champions and probably over 100 state medalists. He was my coach, I looked up to him and he just left a mark on so many kids. We started a foundation (in his honor) so we can give out scholarships every year.”