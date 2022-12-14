WHITTEMORE — Today’s (Wednesday) Craig Funsch Memorial Assembly wrestling meet at 1 p.m at Whittemore-Prescott is certainly going to be a memorable one. The annual event that honors the beloved former W-P wrestling and football coach, has raised funds for a scholarship in his name. It will also serve some extra significance, as W-P’s girls will take on Pine Rivers’ girls in what is believed to be the states’ first ever dual match between two girls’ programs.

“We are going to showcase the girls the first match, our girls against their girls,” W-P head coach Russ Wilson said. “There are a lot of girls coming out for wrestling this year and this is only going to build on it. They have a lot of new wrestlers too, so it is exciting.”

