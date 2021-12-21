HOUGHTON LAKE – It didn’t take long for the Oscoda girls basketball team to take control of its road non-conference game at Houghton Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The Lady Owls claimed a double-digit lead about three minutes into the game, and rolled from there, dominating the Lady Bobcats to claim an 81-34 victory.
“I’m glad we are 2-0 and we are looking forward to (our next games),” head coach Mark Toppi said. “I felt we got off to a slow start but we were able to turn that around. Houghton Lake played very physical and I was glad we matched it.”
Oscoda took its first double digit lead at 13-3 on a three pointer by Jessica Montgomery, and though the Bobcats pulled within 15-7 late in the quarter, Olivia Toppi was able to send one home from deep to make it 18-7 after one.
Kaylin Griggs opened the second quarter wit a pair of free throws to make it 20-7, and a three pointer by Marlene Sabrino-Salvador from the top of the key put the score to 31-13.
Mia Whipkey and Toppi hit threes in the final moments of the half, giving Oscoda a 39-16 lead at the break.
In the third, Sabrino-Salvador hit a three pointer and had five points, Toppi hit another three as well, as Oscoda’s lead swelled to 61-25 entering the fourth.
All nine Owl players scored during the night, led by Sabrino-Salvador, who hit four three pointers and finished with 22 points. Whipkey chimed in with 17 points, Toppi buried three treys and finished with 14 points, Elle Kellstrom contributed with eight points, Griggs netted six, Megan Myles, Griggs and Kingsley Backstrom had four points each and Grace Bergquist scored two.
Oscoda (2-0 overall) was at Posen on Tuesday and returns to action on Jan 4 at John Glenn.